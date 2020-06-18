Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 6,021 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $168,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 356,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,569.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,376.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.