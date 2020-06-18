Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 8,971 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.06% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 309,334 shares during the period. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $10,903,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $1,238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 368.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,828,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,964,000 after buying an additional 1,438,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $1,245,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

