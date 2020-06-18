Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases New Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Clorox by 12.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 3.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Clorox by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $212.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.41. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra boosted their target price on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.62.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $2,245,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,533.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

