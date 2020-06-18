Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 2,888 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,888 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

XLNX opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.89.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at $334,812.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

