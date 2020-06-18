Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Open Text were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 212.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 64.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of OTEX opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.73. Open Text Corp has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $814.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.47 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.1746 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.