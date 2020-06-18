Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,209 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,532.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 50,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 684,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,504,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

