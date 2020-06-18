Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 287,200 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,555,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 77,969 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,070,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 224,849 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 169,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 64,681 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 586,880 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mackie downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $0.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.65.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp bought 900,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 84,432,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,419,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.20 million.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

