Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 93,964 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 77.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,924 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 93,964 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.65.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cascend Securities cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

