Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 559.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $190.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.24. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $194.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.