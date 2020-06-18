Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,493 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 1.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 30.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Atlassian by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 73.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $176.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.71 and a 200 day moving average of $145.70. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $191.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.11, a P/E/G ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.06.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

