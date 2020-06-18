Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.6% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $351.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,526.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $355.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.