Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mcdonald’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.50.

NYSE MCD opened at $190.79 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.56 and a 200 day moving average of $191.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.