Medipharm Labs’ (LAB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Pi Financial

Medipharm Labs (TSE:LAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Pi Financial in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Medipharm Labs’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Medipharm Labs (TSE:LAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.25 million.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Medipharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medipharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.