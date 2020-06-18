Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Given Media Impact Rating of -3.53

Press coverage about Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) has trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mercury General earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Mercury General’s analysis:

Get Mercury General alerts:

MCY stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17. Mercury General has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.33.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.89 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 96.92%.

MCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph bought 103,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $3,737,155.80. Also, CEO Gabriel Tirador bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $108,510.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,454.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 462,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,104. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.