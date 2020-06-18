Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Holdings Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.26% of Mercury Systems worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 33,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCY stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.24.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $486,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,563 shares in the company, valued at $19,752,557.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

