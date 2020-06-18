Michael George Skurski Sells 5,800 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Michael George Skurski sold 5,800 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.75, for a total transaction of C$131,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$341,250.

Shares of TSE SEA opened at C$20.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.39. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 52-week low of C$7.37 and a 52-week high of C$23.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

