Michael W. Clarke Sells 6,000 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Stock

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 511,519 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,125.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.75 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th.

AUB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 33,792 shares during the period.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

