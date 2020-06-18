Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,364 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,497 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.5% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $194.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,467.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

