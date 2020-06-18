Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,401 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.9% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $194.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $198.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,467.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

