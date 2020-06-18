Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,541 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 28,864 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.4% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $77,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $194.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.08. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $198.52. The company has a market cap of $1,467.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

