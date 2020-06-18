Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by TCG Advisors LP

TCG Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,529 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.4% of TCG Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after acquiring an additional 342,489 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Microsoft by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 243,959 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,473,000 after purchasing an additional 53,640 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $194.24 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $198.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.46 and its 200-day moving average is $168.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1,467.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.