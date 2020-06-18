Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,652,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,649 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,182,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,518,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $351.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,526.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.34 and a 200-day moving average of $293.95. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $355.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.38.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

