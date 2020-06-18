MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of K stock opened at $67.08 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average is $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,264,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

