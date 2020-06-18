MML Investors Services LLC Acquires Shares of 20,386 SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,165,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9,426.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after buying an additional 772,426 shares during the period. Wealth CMT purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,123,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,879,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,528,000 after buying an additional 505,803 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 105.1% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 470,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 241,354 shares during the period.

CWI opened at $22.71 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

