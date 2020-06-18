MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2,976.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,042,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,322,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Genpact by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,995,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,480,000 after purchasing an additional 641,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on G shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of G stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.39 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Genpact news, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $188,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,327.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

