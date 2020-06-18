MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 20.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,827,000 after purchasing an additional 119,181 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.47.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $158.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.84. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $168.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $783,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.18, for a total value of $840,206.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 688,717 shares of company stock worth $108,440,828 over the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

