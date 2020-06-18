MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,969,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA opened at $87.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average of $123.30.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

