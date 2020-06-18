MML Investors Services LLC Buys 20,213 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.07.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

