MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,108 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,135,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHE opened at $86.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average of $82.54. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39.

