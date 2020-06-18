MML Investors Services LLC Buys 3,223 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 105.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 1,440.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $978,602.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,769,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,481,016 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $69.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CERN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

