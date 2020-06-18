MML Investors Services LLC Buys 420 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.53.

ROK opened at $213.74 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $230.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.12 and a 200-day moving average of $190.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total transaction of $2,119,140.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

