MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lowered First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

NYSE:FAF opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.05. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

