MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDEC opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $27.37.

