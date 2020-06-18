MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 4,358.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $151.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPR. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

