MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYX stock opened at $77.05 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $54.30 and a 1-year high of $83.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.43.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.