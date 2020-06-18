MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,910,000 after buying an additional 518,543 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 46,693 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,518,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HLI opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $302.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 41,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $1,998,032.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $75,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $481,060.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,243.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,318 shares of company stock valued at $5,749,024. Insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

