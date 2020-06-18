MML Investors Services LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,115,000 after buying an additional 1,159,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,806,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,986,000 after buying an additional 686,379 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 454.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,501,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,507,000 after buying an additional 20,082,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,064,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,060,000 after buying an additional 558,982 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,732,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,741,000 after buying an additional 2,106,877 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.