MML Investors Services LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $294,000.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

