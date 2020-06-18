MML Investors Services LLC Has $429,000 Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,963,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,960,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,070. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Stephens increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.33.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $380.67 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $394.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $374.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.12.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

