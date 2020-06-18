MML Investors Services LLC Has $434,000 Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 109.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.39 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

