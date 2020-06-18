MML Investors Services LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,532 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $116.75 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.63. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.04.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

