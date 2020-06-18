MML Investors Services LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 86.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25,100.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,912.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of IGLB stock opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $72.34.

