MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

RDIV stock opened at $29.24 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94.

