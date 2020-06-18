MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,441,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,371,000 after buying an additional 158,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,584,000 after buying an additional 120,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,495,000 after buying an additional 61,418 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 39.3% during the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,017,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,195,000 after purchasing an additional 287,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $63,479,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALB opened at $79.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.40. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

