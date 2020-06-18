MML Investors Services LLC Invests $363,000 in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 4th quarter worth about $93,549,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in United Continental by 1,349.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,018,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 948,540 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United Continental by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,342,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,462,000 after purchasing an additional 841,108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Continental by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,209,000 after purchasing an additional 603,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in United Continental by 519.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 496,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 416,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Continental has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

Shares of UAL opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.46. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.87 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

