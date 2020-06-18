MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 5,935 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Vereit by 25.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 245,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Vereit by 7,723.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 266,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 262,600 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vereit by 37.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 17,347,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757,654 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vereit by 0.3% during the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 80.0% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VER shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.07. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

