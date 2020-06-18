MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 9,589 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 232.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,165,911,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,179 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 398.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 665,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,605,000 after purchasing an additional 664,590 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ALK. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

ALK stock opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.53.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

