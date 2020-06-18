MML Investors Services LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,319,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 638.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 169,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 146,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 197,011.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 195,041 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHR stock opened at $58.57 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $59.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.