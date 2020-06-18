MML Investors Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,037.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FRT. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $89.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $141.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average of $104.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

