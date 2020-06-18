MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AstroNova were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 19.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 4,934.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 242,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 34.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 12.4% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 123,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the period. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALOT opened at $6.83 on Thursday. AstroNova Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.25.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.25. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that AstroNova Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

